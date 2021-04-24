Delhi Oxygen Crisis: The observation was made by a bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli while hearing of a plea by Maharaja Agrasen Hospital over shortage of medical oxygen for COVID-19 patients.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Issuing a strong warning against hoarding and black marketing of medical oxygen in the national capital amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the Delhi High Court on Saturday said that it "will hang" a person if any official at the central, state or local administration was obstructing in the picking up or supply of oxygen.

"We will hang that man. We will not spare anyone," the court said, as reported by news agency PTI.

The High Court also told the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government to inform the Centre also about such officials of the local administration so that it could take action against them.

The High Court also asked the Centre when the 480 metric tonne (MT) of oxygen per day allocated for Delhi would see the light of the day.

"You (Centre) had assured us (on April 21) that 480 MT per day will reach Delhi. Tell us when will it come? The 480 MT per day is still to see the light of the day," the court said.

The query came after the Delhi government said it was getting only 380 MT oxygen per day over the past few days and it received only around 300 MT on Friday.

The Delhi High Court has been closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation, especially the acute crisis of medical oxygen supply and passing urgent orders to be implemented by the Centre and the state government to improve the situation in the national capital.

Several hospitals, including Bram Health Care and Batra Hospitals, Saroj Hospital and Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute had also approached the Delhi High Court on running out of medical oxygen to treat COVID-19 patients.

(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma