Geneva (Switzerland) | Jagran News Desk: If all goes well, then Bharat Biotech's Covaxin might get the World Health Organisation (WHO) nod in the next 24 hours, said a spokesperson of the global health agency on Tuesday, adding that a technical committee is reviewing the India-made anti-coronavirus vaccine.

"If all is in place and all goes well and if the committee is satisfied, we would expect a recommendation within the next 24 hours or so," WHO's Margaret Harris was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Covaxin, developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, has submitted the data for the Emergency Use Listing (EUL) to the WHO, but is yet to recieve a nod from the top world health body. The WHO has said that it cannot "cut corners" in making a decision in approving the Bharat Biotech vaccine.

Without a WHO nod, Covaxin won't be accepted as a valid vaccine around the world that would complicate travel plans for tens of millions of Indians who have taken it.

"We are aware that many people are waiting for WHO’s recommendation for Covaxin to be included in the COVID19 Emergency Use Listing, but we cannot cut corners," the WHO said on Twitter. "Before recommending a product for emergency use, we must evaluate it thoroughly to make sure it is safe and effective."

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma