'Idiots, Donkeys': Bihar IAS Officer Caught Using Abusive Language Yet Again In New Clip | Watch

DAYS after a senior IAS officer in Bihar was caught on camera "verbally abusing" a junior officer, a new video of a bureaucrat has again surfaced on social media. IAS officer K K Pathak is allegedly heard calling "idiots and donkeys" in the new video.

#WATCH | Bihar Excise Principal Secretary KK Pathak was caught on camera abusing his junior officers.



(Source: viral video)



Note: Abusive language pic.twitter.com/VvxzeLAVvA — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2023

As reported by NDTV, the IAS officer was speaking to an officer from Rohtas district. He was reportedly saying, "kahan mar gaya Rohtas (where did Rohtas die)". The administrative officer further instructs the other officer from Bikramganj, asking him to find "monkey sitting in the cooperative" and to take it over. He was also reportedly scolding another officer. According to News 18, Pathak reportedly said, "Ullu ka pattha (son of an owl), idiot, gadha (donkey)", adding that "all of them are useless, donkeys."

This controversy has erupted just two days after a video of the officer's arrest went viral on social media. Many users demanded action from the Bihar administration.

"In Chennai, people follow rules. Have you ever seen anyone here following traffic rules? They will keep honking even if there is a red light. Have you not seen this? People here are like that only. Laal light bhi hai, pe pe bhi karega…the situation of the deputy collector is this…," the infuriated officer was heard saying, as quoted by News18 English.

After the video surfaced on social media with users angry over the behaviour of the officer, the Bihar Administrative Service Association, or BASA, has demanded that the IAS officer be sacked for allegedly using abusive language.

According to the News 18 website, an association office bearer had previously filed a complaint against Pathak, who is an additional chief secretary rank officer.

Pathak, the accused officer in the case, holds the posts of Additional Chief Secretary, Prohibition Excise and Registration Department (Excise), and Director General of the Bihar Institute of Public Administration and Rural Development (BIPARD).

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar commented on the video and said that an investigation would be conducted by the state government.