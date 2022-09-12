IDF World Dairy Summit: Collective Efforts Made India Largest Producer Of Dairy Products, Says PM Modi

PRIME Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit 2022 at India Expo Centre and Art in Greater Noida. The International Dairy Federation (IDF), World Dairy Summit 2022 is the global dairy sector's annual meeting which brings together almost 1500 participants throughout the world.

IDF is the chief scientific and technical expertise for all stakeholders in the dairy chain. It plays an integral role in ensuring the right standards, policies and regulations to make sure that the world's dairy products are sustainable.

"India's dairy sector is recognised for production by masses rather than mass production. Today 8 crore families are getting employment from dairy sector. India has become the largest producer of dairy products in the world due to collective efforts of small-scale dairy farmers", the prime minister said at the inauguration.

"The digital revolution witnessed in India has also reached the dairy sector. Digital payment system developed for India's dairy sector can help farmers across the world", the prime minister added.

Speaking at inauguration of International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit 2022 in Greater Noida. https://t.co/yGqQ2HNMU4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 12, 2022

The theme of IDF World Summit Day 2022 is 'Dairy for Nutrition and Livelihood' with the participants including CEOs and employees of dairy processing companies, dairy farmers, suppliers to the dairy industry, and government representatives.

It is a four-day summit event and will continue till September 15. The events on the following days include discussions on the Evolution of Dairying- a livelihood perspective, the Impact of Dairy on Nutritional Security, Sustainable Dairy for low environmental impact and many more.

This event will provide a stage for different industry experts to share their knowledge and expert views on how the sector can accomplish nourishing the world with safe and sustainable dairying. More than 1400 participants from around 50 countries are participating in the summit including 29 delegates from the US, 36 from France, 15 from Canada, 25 from Germany and 12 from Belgium.

Catch a glimps of the IDF World Dairy Summit 2022 Inaugration centre:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IDF World Dairy Summit 2022 (@idfwds2022)

Along with the PM, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister for fisheries, dairying and animal husbandry Parshottam Rupala will also be encouraging the audience. The President of the International Dairy Federation (IDF) Piercristiano Brazzale and IDF Director General Caroline Emond will coordinate the event along with the members of the Indian Federation's National Committee.

According to the statistics of IDF, the dairy sector of India contributes to a 6% growth rate in the world. The per capita availability of dairy products in the country is 427 grams daily. Milk is the largest agricultural asset forming 23% of the world's share.