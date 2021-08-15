Happy Independence Day 2021: Every year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves citizens in awe with his traditional headgear on Independence Day. As Modi marks its 8th year of Independence Day as Prime Minister, here we are with his previous looks:

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India is celebrating 75th Independence Day today, August 15. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the rampart of Red Fort and urged the country to laud the achievements of the Indian contingent who participated in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. However, more than PM Modi's speech, people look forward to his attire and most importantly, PM Modi's traditional headgear.

This year, PM Modi is seen donning a saffron turban with a red pattern and a long trail. He teamed his turban with a white traditional kurta with Blue Nehru Jacket and sleek orange-white stole.

Here have a look:

Every year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves citizens in awe with his traditional headgear on Independence Day. As Modi marks its 8th year of Independence Day as Prime Minister, here we are with his previous looks:

2020

Last year, PM Modi was seen donning orange-yellow coloured headgear with a dash of yellow shade along with a trail for the celebration of 74th Independence Day.

2019

For the 73rd Independence Day, PM Modi opted for a predominately yellow coloured header with a dash of red and green. The trail of his turban extended till his ankle.

2018

On the 72nd Independence Day, PM Modi was seen donning saffron colour headgear with a long trail extending till his ankle. Keeping his look simple, he teamed his headgear with a plain white full-sleeved kurta.

2017

For the 71st Independence Day, PM Modi opted for bright red and yellow coloured headgear with crossed golden lines enhancing the turban's look. He teamed his turban with beige coloured half sleeved bandhgala kurta and churidar.

2016

On the 70th Independence Day, PM Modi chose tie-dye hues pink and yellow coloured headgear with a dash of red and yellow. he kept his look simple with sparkling white kurta and churidar.

Happy Independence Day to all our readers!

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv