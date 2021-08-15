Independence Day 2021: PM Modi, in his eighth Independence Day speech, also defended his government's response to COVID-19 and said that India's is running the world's largest coronavirus vaccination drive.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called for "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayaas" and said that it will ensure the creation of a new India as the country celebrated its 75th Independence Day. Addressing the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort, PM Modi also pushed for 'vocal for local' and said that it is important to make India 'Atmanirbhar'.

The Prime Minister also paid tributes to India's freedom fighters and remembered the sacrifices made by Pandit JL Nehru, Subhas Chandra Bose and Mahatma Gandhi. PM Modi also lauded the 'corona warriors' and said that they played a crucial role in India's battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

PM Modi, in his eighth Independence Day speech, also defended his government's response to COVID-19 and said that India's is running the world's largest coronavirus vaccination drive. He noted that over 54 crore vaccine doses have been administered in India so far.

"Indians have fought this battle (COVID) with a lot of patience. We had many challenges but we worked with extraordinary pace in every area. It's a result of the strength of our industrialists and scientists, that today India doesn't need to depend on any other nation for vaccines," PM Modi was quoted as saying news agency ANI.

Recounting the steps taken by his government for the development of India, PM Modi said that the Centre will launch PM Gati Shakti Plan, a Rs 100 lakh crore national infrastructure master plan to lay the foundation for holistic infrastructure and give an integrated pathway to the Indian economy.

He also announced the National Hydrogen Mission for making a hydrogen roadmap for India, saying his government wants to make the country a hub for the production and export of Green Hydrogen.

"Today, we have to pledge to make India energy independent before completing 100 years of independence. India has moved towards electric mobility and work is underway on 100 per cent electrification of Indian Railways with the aim to becoming net-zero carbon emitter by the year 2030," ANI quoted PM Modi as saying.

Speaking about his government's move to revoke Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate the state into two union territories (UTs), PM Modi said that development is now visible on the ground there. He also said that the delimitation exercise is on and preparations are underway for assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Development should be inclusive. The Northeast region, the Himalayan region including Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, the coastal belt and tribal regions will make a foundation for India's development in the future," he said.

Taking a veiled jibe at previous governments for lack of political will, the Prime Minister called for a review of rules and procedures across the country so that every process that creates a hindrance for people is removed and said India is writing a new chapter in governance.

He said good and smart governance is required for implementing reforms in the country. He also said that a campaign should be launched in all departments and government offices in both central and state governments to review rules and procedures.

The Prime Minister said that it is high time when the country needs to apply scientific research and suggestions to the agriculture sector to provide food security to the nation and to increase food production. He also said that the country must increase the collective power of small farmers and make them the nation's pride.

"Over 80 per cent of the farmers in the country owns less than 2 hectare land. Now the decisions are being taken keeping these small farmers in mind. The Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana takes care of the small expenses of the small farmers. More than Rs 1.5 lakh crores have been deposited directly to the bank accounts of over10 crore farmer families so far," PM Modi said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma