New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi on Thursday recorded the lowest minimum temperature of the season so far, with mercury dipping to 3.5 degrees Celsius, India Meteorological Department has said. In a statement to news agency ANI, Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the IMD's regional weather forecast centre, said that the cold wave conditions prevailing in the national capital for the last three days will continue till December 18.

Mercury has dipped over 10 degree celsius in less than a week -- from 14.4 degree celsius on Saturday to 3.5 degrees celsius on Thursday. The minimum temperature is expected to range between 4 and 5 degrees celsius until December 19, while the maximum temperature will top 20 degrees celsius.

The minimum temperature is forecasted to rise by two degrees on December 21, before dropping to 5 degrees celsius the following day. Shallow fog will be observed in part of Delhi over the weekend.

Yesterday, the IMD had predicted cold to severe cold conditions in some pockets over Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh over the next 24 hours. "Cold Day to Severe Cold Day conditions very likely in some pockets over Punjab and Haryana and Chandigarh; in isolated pockets over Delhi, north Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh during next 24 hours," the IMD tweeted.

Severe cold wave conditions were observed in isolated pockets of Rajasthan today. Sikar in East Rajasthan recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 0.5 degree celsius.

The IMD has said that very dense fog will likely be observed in isolated pockets of Punjab and North Rajasthan during the morning hours of December 17.

