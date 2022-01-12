New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the rising cases of Coronavirus in the country, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has issued a new advisory on Purposive Testing Strategy for COVID-19. Under this advisory, ICMR has said contacts of confirmed Covid cases do not need to get tested unless identified as "high-risk" based on age or comorbidities. Following is a list of who needs to get tested and who doesn't under the new rules:

Who doesn't have to take the test?

1. "Contacts of confirmed cases of Covid unless identified as high risk based on age or comorbidities," said the advisory.

2. Individuals undertaking inter-state domestic travels do not need to get tested.

3. Asymptomatic individuals in community settings, people who stand discharged as per home isolation norms and patients "being discharged" from a Covid facility also need not be tested.

4. Asymptomatic patients undergoing surgical/non-surgical invasive procedures including pregnant women in/near labour who are hospitalised for delivery should not be tested unless warranted or symptoms develop.

5. Admitted patients may not be tested more than once a week.

Who has to take the test?

1. Symptomatic individuals, testing negative on home/self-test or RAT should undertake RT-PCR test.

2. In community settings, symptomatic individuals, at-risk contacts (elderly over 60 years of age and individuals with co-morbidity) of laboratory confirmed cases may be tested for COVID-19.

3. Also, individuals undertaking international travel (as per country-specific requirements and international travellers arriving at Indian airports/seaports/ports of entries) may be tested.

What else does the advisory state?

The ICMR's advisory is generic in nature and may be modified as per discretion of the state health authorities for specific public health and epidemiological reasons.

In hospital settings, testing may be undertaken as per discretion of the treating doctor with considerations such as no emergency procedure (including surgeries and deliveries) should not be delayed for the lack of a test and patients should not be referred to other facilities for lack of a testing facility.

What are the available tests?

Testing can be undertaken either through RT-PCR, TrueNat, CBNAAT, CRISPR, RT-LAMP, Rapid Molecular Testing Systems or through Rapid Antigen Test (RAT).

A positive point-of-care test (home or self-test/RAT) and molecular test is to be considered confirmatory without any repeat testing, the advisory said. All arrangements should be made to collect and transfer samples to testing facilities.

(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha