ICICI Bank Fraud Case: Chanda Kochhar, Husband Sent To Judicial Custody Till Jan 10

AMID the ongoing investigation in the Videocon loan fraud case, a special CBI court on Thursday sent former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar, and Videocon group founder Venugopal Dhoot to 14-day judicial custody. The Central Bureau of Investigation arrested Chanda Kocchar and her husband on last Friday.

The three were produced before special judge SH Galwani at the end of their earlier remand on Thursday. According to news agency PTI, the CBI was represented by special public prosecutor A Limosin, did not seek their custoday further. Therefore, the court sent all the three acccused in the loan fraud case to judicial custody till January 10, 2023.

The probe body got three-day custody of Chanda, Deepak, and Videocon Chairman Venugopal Dhoot, which was extended for two days on Wednesday. Videocon Group Chairman Dhoot is a co-accused in the ICICI Bank money laundering case.

The case is related to the alleged irregularities and corrupt practices in the sanction of a Rs 1,875 crore loan disbursed by ICICI Bank to the Videocon Group between 2009 and 2011.

During its initial investigation, the search agency found that six loans worth Rs 1,875 crore were sanctioned to the Videocon Group and companies associated with it between June 2009 and October 2011, in an alleged violation of the laid-down policies of ICICI Bank. According to the agency, the loans were declared non-performing assets in 2012, which caused a loss of Rs 1,730 crore to the bank.

Chanda had quit as CEO and managing director of the bank in October 2018 over allegations that she favoured the Videocon Group. The bank stated that she had violated the bank's code of conduct and internal policies and that her departure would be considered "termination for cause".