IAS vs IPS: Karnataka Govt Transfers Both Women Officers Without Posting After Public Spat

FOLLOWING a public spat between two senior bureaucrats IPS D Roopa and IAS Rohini Sindhuri over social media posts, the Karnataka government has transferred both women officers without posting. The two women officers were moved out of their departments in a shake-up announced on Tuesday afternoon. At the same time, D Roopa's husband Munish Moudgil, who is an IAS officer, has also been transferred.

Karnataka | IPS officer D Roopa Moudgil and IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri transferred without posting after fight on social media over sharing private photos. pic.twitter.com/YdP5QL4OUg — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2023

He was previously Commissioner of Survey, Settlement and Land Records, and will now be Principal Secretary, Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (Administrative Reforms), The News Minute reported. This came a day after State Home Minister Araga Jnanedra had warned of action over what he called the "bad behaviour" of the two officers.

The bitter spat between two women officers began on Sunday when D Roopa shared private photos of Rohini Sindhuri on Facebook. She claimed that Rohini Sindhuri had violated service conduct rules by sending her photos to male IAS officers.

Hitting back at IPS Roopa, enraged Sindhuri in a statement on Sunday said that D Roopa was driving a "false, personal vilification campaign" against her and threatened action.

"She (D Roopa) collected photos from social media and screenshots of (my) WhatsApp status to defame me. As she has alleged that I sent these pictures to some officials, I urge her to reveal their names," Sindhuri reportedly said.

Earleir, the Karnataka Home Minister has ordered strict action against both officers. The minister also informed that the matter has been discussed with the police chief and the Chief Minister of Karnataka was also aware.

"We are not sitting quiet, action will be taken against them. They both are behaving in such a bad way - not even normal people speak on the streets like this. Let them do whatever they want on their personal issues, but coming before the media and behaving the way they are is not right," Jnanendra said, as quoted by a media report.