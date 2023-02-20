IAS vs IPS: Two Senior Bureaucrats Lock Horns Over Social Media Post; Home Minister Promises Strict Action

TWO SENIOR bureaucrats, D Roopa Moudgil and Rohini Sindhuri got into a heated verbal altercation on a social media platform that was perceived as an escalation of long-simmering animosity. Roopa, an IPS (Indian Police Service) officer shared personal photos of an IAS (Indian Administrative Service) officer, Rohini Sindhuri, on social media. The IPS officer claimed that IAS Sindhuri had violated service conduct rules by sending her photos to male IAS officers.

According to a media report, a day before, the IPS officer, D Roopa who is currently serving as Managing Director of Karnataka State Handicrafts Development Corporation, had published a list of corruption charges against Sindhuri. She claimed that she had also complained to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai of Karnataka and Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma.

The tussle between two bureaucrats began after photographs of Sindhuri, currently serving as the Commissioner of Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowment Department, sitting with Janata Dal-Secular MLA Sa Ra Mahesh in a restaurant recently surfaced in the media. Hitting back at IPS Roopa, enraged Sindhuri in a statement on Sunday said that D Roopa was driving a "false, personal vilification campaign" against her and threatened action.

"She (D Roopa) collected photos from social media and screenshots of (my) WhatsApp status to defame me. As she has alleged that I sent these pictures to some officials, I urge her to reveal their names," Sindhuri reportedly said.

Meanwhile, reacting to the war of words between the two women officers, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has ordered strict action against both the erring officers. The minister also informed that the matter has been discussed with police chief and the Chief Minister of Karnataka was also aware.

"We are not sitting quiet, action will be taken against them. They both are behaving in such a bad way - not even normal people speak on the streets like this. Let them do whatever they want on their personal issues, but coming before the media and behaving the way they are is not right," Jnanendra said, as quoted by a media report.