New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Indian Administrative Officer (IAS) officer Tina Dabi announced her engagement to fellow IAS officer Pradeep Gawande last month. Now the first picture from their wedding is also out as the couple got married in a private ceremony in Jaipur. Vinod Jakhar, National Secretary of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) shared a photo from the wedding on Twitter.

Take a look at the photo here:

In the picture, the couple can be seen exchanging the garlands and a portrait of BR Ambedkar can also be seen in the background. Tina Dabi can be seen wearing a beautiful white saree with a golden border, and Pradeep Gawande also sported the white traditional attire.

The couple announced their engagement by posting their pictures on social media. On Instagram, Tina wrote in the caption, "I’m wearing the smile you gave me. #fiance."

Tina Dabi made headlines when she topped the civil service exam in 2016 and is currently serving as the Joint Secretary in the Finance Department of Rajasthan. Meanwhile, Pradeep Gawande is a 2013 batch IAS officer and is currently serving as Director, Archeology & Museums, Rajasthan.

As per media reports, top-notch officials including Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, senior bureaucrats, and VVIPs have been invited to the high-profile wedding in Jaipur. Media reports also suggest that Tina Dabi first met Pradeep during the Covid-19 pandemic, when both of them were tasked with ensuring supplies. "We had met during the pandemic. It was he who proposed to me and I accepted his proposal," Tina Dabi was quoted as saying by told India Today.

Tina Dabi enjoys following on social media as she has over 3 lakh followers on Twitter. She was earlier married to IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan, but they are now divorced. She was the first Dalit to have topped UPSC. Meanwhile, Tina’s sister, Ria Dabi, also became one of the UPSC toppers at the age of 23 in 2020.

