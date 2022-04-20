New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: IAS topper Tina Dabi is set to tie the nuptial knot with senior Rajasthan cadre IAS officer Dr Pradeep Gawande in a private ceremony today (April 20). Tina Dabi, who was the first SC woman topper of the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2015, will get married in Jaipur today, and the ceremony will reportedly take place in a five-star hotel in the pink city.

The ceremony will be a private affair, and only close friends and family members are invited. Meanwhile, the reception party will be held on April 22. The couple had already sent out the invitation for the reception party. All the preparation are underway for an elaborate ceremony.

Back on March 29, Tina shared that she is getting married again. Taking to Instagram, Tina shared a picture and broke the news of her engagement.

As per media reports, top-notch officials including Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, senior bureaucrats, and VVIPs have been invited to the high-profile wedding in Jaipur.

Currently, Tina Dabi is serving as the joint secretary in the finance department of Rajasthan, whereas her to-be husband Pradeep Gawande is currently the Director of the Department of Archaeology and Museum, Rajasthan.

Media reports further suggest that Tina Dabi first met Pradeep during the Covid-19 pandemic, when both of them were tasked with ensuring supplies.

"We had met during the pandemic. It was he who proposed to me and I accepted his proposal," Tina Dabi was quoted as saying by told India Today.

Back in 2018, Tina Dabi tied the knot with an IAS officer from Kashmir Athar Aamir UI Shafi Khan. However, the couple decided to part ways in 2021 and was granted divorce by a family court in Jaipur in August 2021.

