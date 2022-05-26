New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Union Home Ministry on Thursday transferred Delhi's Principal Secretary (Revenue) Sanjeev Khirwar to Ladakh after a media report alleged that the state-run Thyagraj Stadium was being closed early for athletes so that the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer could walk his dog at the facility.

Besides, the Home Ministry also transferred Khirwar's wife Rinku Dugga to Arunachal Pradesh.

A report by The Indian Express had claimed that the Thyagraj Stadium was getting closed for athletes and their coaches so that Khirwar could use the facility to walks with his dog.

Later, one of the coaches confirmed the report.

"Yes, it's true. An IAS officer walks his dog on the athletics track and because of him, we are asked to vacate the stadium by 6:45 pm. We had been given clear instructions that the stadium should be emptied by that time. It is not possible for us to continue with our training at 4 pm in this weather condition. We have asked the authorities to look into the matter," the coach told news agency ANI.

Following the report, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal directed that all state-run sports facilities in the city-state will remain open for players till 10 pm.

"It has come to my notice that sportspersons are facing problems because of the heat and the stadiums get closed by 6 or 7 pm. We are issuing instructions that all sports facilities should remain open till 10 pm so that sportspersons can use them," Kejriwal was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

However, Khirwar refused the allegations levelled against him.

"I would never ask an athlete to leave the stadium that belongs to them. Even if I visit, I go after the stadium is supposed to close... We don’t leave him (the pet) on the track... when no one is around we leave him but never at the cost of any athlete. If it’s something objectionable, I will stop it," Khirwar said, as reported by The Indian Express.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma