New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: An Indian Air Force helicopter carrying Chief of Defence Bipin Rawat and other senior defence officials, crashed at Coonoor in Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu. The crash on Wednesday has killed 4 on the spot as News Agency ANI reported.

According to the reports, the helicopter was carrying around 14 people on it and it was flying from Sulur Airbase to Wellington when it crashed.

The injured from the accident has been taken to the nearest hospital at Wellington cantonment in Nilgiris. Meanwhile, a rescue operation is underway at the accident site. Visuals from the crash site showed massive flames and locals helping with the immediate rescue operations.

As per a statement by the India Air Force, "An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident".

As per the reports, the Indian Air Force chopper crashed in a forest area, due to poor visibility following heavy fog.

All about the crash site in Coonoor's Nilgiris District:

Let us inform you that, Coonoor in the Nilgiri District is a hill station with a dense forest around it. It is situated in the South of India in Tamil Nadu. As the area is covered by dense forest and rocky hills, it is considered to be the second largest after Ooty in the South. The entire area is known for its far-stretched hills and tea gardens. The hill station mostly witness cold throughout the year and therefore bad weather and haziness in the area are quite common. As per the reports, one of the reasons which the accident happened is said to be the bad weather.

According to reports, Bipin Rawat, Madhulika Rawat, Brig LS Lidder, Lt Col Harjinder Singh, NK Gurusewak Singh, NK Jitendra Kumar, L/NK Vivek Kumar, L/NK B sai Teja, Hav Satpal were travelling from the helicopter that crashed.

According to the officials, two bodies with 80 percent burns have been taken to the nearby hospital. Few bodies can also be seen downhill in the area of the accident.

