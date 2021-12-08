New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: An Indian Air Force chopper carrying Chief of Defence, Gen. Bipin Rawat, his wife, and other senior defence officials crashed on Wednesday near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.

According to the latest reports by ANI, 13 out of the 14 onboard passengers involved in the military chopper crash in Tamil Nadu have been confirmed dead. Identities of the bodies are to be confirmed through DNA testing.

Ever since the crash news broke out, Politicians, Military officials, and others have poured their hearts out on the internet praying for the safety of CDS and other onboard passengers.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “Hoping for the safety of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife and others onboard the chopper. Prayers for a speedy recovery."

While “Shocked to hear about the tragic crash of helicopter with CoDS Shri Bipin Rawat ji on board. I pray for everyone's safety, wellbeing,” said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

“Distressed to hear the news of an Army helicopter crash carrying CDS General Shri Bipin Rawat Ji and other senior Army officials. Praying for their safety & well-being," said Jyotiraditya Scindia.

MK Stalin taking to Twitter wrote, "I am deeply shocked & disheartened on hearing the army chopper with CDS General Bipin Rawat and 13 others have met with an accident near Coonoor. I've instructed the local administration to provide all the help needed in rescue operations even as I'm rushing to the spot."

As per the reports, the Indian Air Force chopper crashed in a forest area, due to poor visibility following heavy fog.

“Extremely tragic news coming in from Coonoor. Today, the entire nation prays for the safety of those who were onboard including CDS Bipin Rawat and his family members. Also praying for the speedy recovery of everyone who was injured,” WB CM Mamta Banerjee wrote expressing her concerns.

The Indian Air Force helicopter that crashed was on its way to DSC in Wellington from Sulur in Coimbatore.

