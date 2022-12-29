IAF Successfully Test-Fires Long Range BrahMos Missile From Sukhoi Jet, Can Hit Target 400 KM Away

THE Indian Air Force on Thursday successfully test-fired an extended-range version of BrahMos air-launched missile. The missile was fired against a ship target from Sukhoi - 30 MKI fighter aircraft. The government said that the missile launch had achieved the desired mission objectives in the Bay of Bengal region. Experts believe that the extended range of the BrahMos missile is capable of taking out targets 400 KM away in the sea.

The Defense Ministry, in a statement, said that following this successful test “the Indian Air Force achieved a capability boost to carry out precision strikes from Su-30 fighter aircraft against land/ sea targets over long ranges”.

Explaining how this development is important, the Ministry said that "the extended range capability of the missile along with the high performance of the SU-30MKI gives the IAF a strategic reach and allows it to dominate the future battle fields".

The successful test firing of the missile was an outcome of the dedicated and joint effort put in by the Air Force, Navy, Defence Research and Development Organisation, BrahMos Aerospace Private Ltd, and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.

The BrahMos missile was first developed by India’s DRDO and Russia’s NPO Mashinostroyeniya. The two state-owned organisations had come together to form BrahMos Aerospace. In fact, the name of the missile BrahMos is derived from the two rivers of these countries - Brahmaputra and Moskva.

Many have claimed this missile to be the fastest anti-cruise ship missile currently operational in the world. So far the joint venture has earned around $13 billion by way of sales. Over the next ten years, Russia and India have planned to manufacture over 2000 BrahMos missiles. For obvious reasons, these missiles will be sold only to friendly nations.

(With agency inputs)