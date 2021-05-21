The tragic incident, during which Sqn Ldr Abhinav Choudhary lost his life, took place when the India Air Force's MiG-21 aircraft was on a routine training sortie.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a tragic incident, an Indian Air Force pilot died after sustaining fatal injuries after his MiG-21 aircraft crashed near Punjab's Moga in the wee hours of Friday. According to the Indian Air Force, the incident took place around 1 am on Friday when the Mig-21 of the IAF crashed at Langiana Khurd village of Baghapurana in Moga.

"There was an aircraft accident last night involving a Bison aircraft of IAF in the western sector. The pilot, Sqn Ldr Abhinav Choudhary, sustained fatal injuries. IAF condoles the tragic loss and stands firmly with the bereaved family," the Indian Air Force tweeted.

The tragic incident, during which Sqn Ldr Abhinav Choudhary lost his life, took place when the India Air Force's MiG-21 aircraft was on a routine training sortie. Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force said that a Court of Inquiry (COI) has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident involving a Bison aircraft of IAF in the western sector.

There was an aircraft accident last night involving a Bison aircraft of IAF in the western sector. The pilot, Sqn Ldr Abhinav Choudhary, sustained fatal injuries. IAF condoles the tragic loss and stands firmly with the bereaved family. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) May 21, 2021

"A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident involving a Bison aircraft of IAF in the western sector", the Indian Air Force further said.

This is the third time this year when an Indian Air Force MiG-21 crashed during a routine training sortie. Earlier in March 2021, a MiG-21 Bison aircraft was crashed at an airbase in Central India in which a Group Captain of the Indian Air Force lost his life. In January, another tragic incident took place in which a MiG-21 aircraft of the Indian Air Force got crashed near Suratgarh in Rajasthan.

