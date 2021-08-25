A MiG-21 Bison fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed on Wednesday (August 25) in Barmer, Rajasthan during a training sortie. The Pilot has ejected safely from the flight.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A MiG-21 Bison fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed on Wednesday (August 25) in Barmer, Rajasthan during a training sortie news agency ANI reported. The Pilot has ejected safely from the flight.

Rajasthan | IAF's MiG-21 Bison fighter aircraft crashed today in Barmer during a training sortie, pilot safe pic.twitter.com/u1i4D46NRa — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2021

The incident took place at 5:30 pm due to a technical malfunction after take off. A court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause.

"At around 5:30 pm today, an IAF MiG-21 Bison aircraft airborne for a training sortie in the western sector, experienced a technical malfunction after take off. The pilot ejected safely. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause," the Indian Air Force said in a statement.

Last year in May another MiG-21 Bison fighter jet crashed in an open field at Langeana Nawan village in Punjab's Moga district. In the accident, the 28-year-old pilot was unfortunately killed. In the accident, a 28-year-old pilot identified as Squadron Leader Abhinav Choudhary was killed. He was laid to rest in his ancestral village of Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh on May 22.

The jet had taken off from Suratgarh in Rajasthan for Jagraon in Ludhiana for a night training exercise. Officials said the aircraft crashed in Moga when the pilot was returning to Suratgarh.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha