Seeing the grim situation, the Minister called up few people as well as a government official in order to send rescue teams. Later, an IAF helicopter was sent for the rescue to the site where the Minister along with nine other people were stuck.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Madhya Pradesh has been witnessing one of the worst flood-like situation in recent years. The incessant rains in the state have caused ahavoc in many districts including Shivpuri, Sheopur, Gwalior among others. The MP Government is extending help to the people affected by the floods and SDRF along with NDRF and IAF is engaged in the rescue and relief operations across the state.



Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Wednesday visited the Datia district in the state which is among the worst-hit districts. However, Mishra got stuck in a flood-affected village of Datia district where he had gone to help stranded people.



Mishra had reached the marooned village of Kotra in Datia district, where few villagers were stuck at a rooftop of a temple, as the rain water has inundated the entire village. The Minister reached the place on an SDRF boat. Meanwhile, a tree suddenly fell on the boat causing major damages to the boat.



Seeing the grim situation, the Minister called up few people as well as a government official in order to send rescue teams. Later, an IAF helicopter was sent for the rescue to the site where the Minister along with nine other people were stuck. Narootam Mishra was then airlifted by the IAF helicopter with the help of a rope.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra was airlifted after he got stuck at a flood-affected village in Datia district where he had gone to help stranded people yesterday pic.twitter.com/yTXjj7HjZv — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2021



So Far 14 people have lost their lives in the devastating flood in Madhya Pradesh whereas five bridges have been swept away in just two days. The worst flood-hit districts in the state are Sheopur, Datia, Gwalior, Guna, Bhind, and Morena.



On August 3, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan had spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who assured all possible help to the flood-hit state. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had on Wednesday also spoke to Chauhan and assured all possible help to the flood-affected state as well.



One column each of the Indian Army was deployed in flood-affected districts on August 3. Teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) also conducted rescue operations across Shivpuri, Datia and Sheopur.



70 teams along with four columns of the Army, BSF, NDRF have been sent for the relief work. Meanwhile more teams of the NDRF are coming, five helicopters of the Air Force, including four in Gwalior and one in Shivpuri, have also been pressed into the rescue operations.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen