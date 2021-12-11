New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The health of Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the ill-fated IAF chopper which crashed on Wednesday killing 13 of the 14 occupants including India's Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat, continued to be in critical condition but stable, Indian Air Force (IAF) officials informed on Saturday.

Group Captain Varun Singh was on Thursday shifted to the Air Force Command hospital in Bengaluru from Wellington's Military Hospital for further treatment. Varun Singh was one of the 14 people onboard the Indian Air Force (IAF) MI-17V5 Chopper, that crashed in the hilly Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu on December 8.

Apart from Varun Singh, all other 13 occupants were killed in the tragic crash. Those who died in the crash include Chief of Defence Staff General Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, his Defence Adviser Brigadier Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, Staff Officer Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh and nine other Armed Forces personnel including the Air Force helicopter crew.

Group Captain Varun Singh was awarded the Shaurya Chakra, India’s third highest peacetime gallantry award, by the President of India Ram Nath Kovind on Independence Day this year for saving his LCA Tejas fighter aircraft during an aerial emergency in 2020.

According to a statement issued by the Defence Ministry, Wing Commander Varun Singh, was on October 12, 2020, flying a system check sortie in LCA, away from the parent base, after major rectification of the Flight Control System (FCS) and pressurisation system (life support environment control system). During the sortie, the cockpit pressurisation failed at high altitude.

"He correctly identified the failure and initiated a descent to lower altitude for landing. While descending, the Flight Control System failed and led to total loss of control of the aircraft. This was an unprecedented catastrophic failure that had never occurred," the Defence Ministry statement had said.

Soon thereafter, at about 10,000 feet, the aircraft again experienced a total loss of control with vicious manoeuvring and uncontrollable pitching. Under such a scenario, the pilot was at liberty to abandon the aircraft. Faced with a potential hazard to his own life, he displayed extraordinary courage and skill to safely land the fighter aircraft, the statement noted.

Earlier in the day, Daughters of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat collected the ashes of their parents from the Brar Square crematorium and immersed them in the Ganges in Haridwar in Uttarakhand. General Bipin Rawat's daughters Kritika and Tarini performed the last rites of their parents on Friday. General Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat were cremated with full military honours at the Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment on Friday.



