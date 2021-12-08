New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's first Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and 11 others were killed when their IAF Mi-17 helicopter crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris district on Wednesday, the IAF announced. The dead include four crew members of the Mi-17-V5 helicopter and 9 passengers including General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat.

Group Captain Varun Singh SC, Directing Staff at DSSC and the sole survivor, was undergoing treatment for injuries at the Miltary Hospital, Wellington, IAF added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in a series of tweets, said: "Deeply anguished by the sudden demise of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other Armed Forces personnel in an extremely unfortunate helicopter accident today in Tamil Nadu.

"His untimely death is an irreparable loss to our Armed Forces and the country".

"General Rawat had served the country with exceptional courage and diligence. As the first Chief of Defence Staff he had prepared plans for jointness of our Armed Forces," he said.

The CDS was going to the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, to give a lecture.

The chopper, with a total of 14 persons on board, took off from the Sulur air base near Coimbatore and was on its way to Coonoor. When the chopper was a few minutes away from landing, it, as per eyewitnesses, hit a tree, crashed, and caught fire, resulting in several casualties.

Here's a full list of passengers who were in the IAF chopper along with Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat during the crash:

General Bipin Rawat

Madhulika Rawat (Wife of General Bipin Rawat)

Brigadier LS Lidder

Lt Col Harjinder Singh

NK Gursewak Singh

NK Jitendra Kumar

L/NK Vivek Kumar

L/NK B Sai Teja

Hav Satpal

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also expressed grief over the news.

"Saddened to hear that the IAF chopper carrying CDS General Bipin Rawat crashed. I am trying to gather more information on the incident. As per preliminary information, he has been taken to hospital for treatment," said Bommai.

As per the ANI sources, local military officials, who reached the spot, were informed that two bodies with 80 per cent burns were taken to the nearby hospital. Few bodies were also seen downhill in the area. Search and rescue operations are underway.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is monitoring the situation. A meeting of senior Defence Ministry officials was also scheduled. Singh has briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the crash, as per ANI.

