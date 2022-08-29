Won't Be A Part Of Coalition That Includes Pashupati Paras: Chirag Paswan On Joining NDA

Chirag Paswan, the former president of the Lok Janshakti Party, stated on Monday that he will not be a part of any coalition that includes his rebellious uncle, Pashupati Kumar Paras, who is a cabinet minister at the Centre.

Paswan made the remark in response to speculation that he might "return" to the NDA following the departure of his adversary, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The young leader, who is fighting to preserve his late father Ram Vilas Paswan's legacy, cryptically added that he was not ruling out siding with the RJD, which has now allied with Kumar, because "alliances have lost their sanctity in Bihar." You can form an alliance with one party before the elections and then join hands with another afterward."

"One thing is clear that I can never be part of any coalition that has my uncle in it", Paswan said over phone when his comments were sought on speculations in a section of the media that following the exit of Kumar, who is the de facto leader of the JD(U), the BJP might try to woo back the young leader.

Paswan is a self-confessed admirer of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and he rebelled against the JD(U) in the state assembly elections in 2020, claiming he wanted to depose Kumar and help the BJP form its own government.

The BJP, on the other hand, stuck with Kumar and appeared to have dumped Paswan when Paras, armed with the support of the vast majority of LJP MPs, split the party founded by the late Ram Vilas Paswan and was appointed to the Union cabinet.

Paswan was also asked if the RJD, for which he had recently shown a soft spot, was now out of bounds because of its ties to Kumar.

"In Bihar, alliances have lost their sanctity. You can ally with one party before elections and have a tie-up with another later. Every political party is taking decisions with regard to their own interests. I would like to do the same for my party", said Paswan, whose splinter group has come to be recognised as a new party called "Lok Janshakti Party Ram Vilas".