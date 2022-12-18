'I Will Expose You': Conman Sukesh Writes New Letter Against Kejriwal, Calls Him 'Maha Thug'

JAILED Conmen Sukesh Chandrashekhar, in a fresh letter, has levelled accusations against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP leader Satyendar Jain.

Sukesh has threatened to "expose" Kejriwal in the recently released letter from the jail. He has also referred to the recently concluded MCD polls, where AAP secured a whopping victory, and wrote, "This is only the start for your end of politics. You will be rejected, as all your true colours will be exposed. I will make sure to bring everything in open."

Sukesh, who is in jail amid an investigation in the Rs. 200 extortion case, said that everything he has written is his own and no one has asked him to do so.

"Let me mention that no one has ever asked me to write any letters against you as told by you to media on Saturday, during your meeting with elected councillors. Everything I wrote is by my own will and are true events."

Sukesh also mentioned the MCD elections in the National Capital and the Gujarat Assembly polls. In response to Kejriwal's claims prior to the election, he wrote, he wrote, "You have won these polls with hardly difference of some seats. What happened to the wavy you bragged about? What happened to the 200+ victory you said? In MCD and Gujarat?".

On the allegations by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he wrote, "The BJP is not a party like yours to indulge in cheap politics like how you do on a daily basis. To my understanding BJP has no necessity to ask anyone or me to write anything against any one. So stop this cheap press statement and cheap politics of yours as no one is interested, and I am not born yesterday to be pressured by anyone, I have seen the world more than you, Mr. Immature CM."

However, amid the accusations by Sukesh, the AAP leader has not yet commented and made his position clear in public.