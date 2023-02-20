'I Salute You All': PM Modi Interacts With Earthquake Relief Teams Sent To Turkey Under Operation Dost | Watch

PRIME Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with Indian human assistance and disaster relief teams that were deployed in quake-hit Turkiye and lauded their work. Their efforts in disaster response and relief measures have been commendable, as he saluted the team working under Operation Dost in the quake-hit nation.

"I salute you all today. When someone helps others, he is selfless. This applies not only to individuals but also to nations. Over the years, India has strengthened its identity both as self-reliant and selfless," PM Modi said while addressing the NDRF teams.

He then hailed, India's spirit to provide assistance where ever and whenever needed, "Wherever we reach with our Tiranga, there is an assurance, since the Indian teams have arrived, the situation will get better. We saw it in Ukraine and Afghanistan also. Tiranga became a shield for people of many countries in Ukraine," the PM said.

He further added, "No matter which country, if it is about humanity, then India keeps human interest paramount. The whole world saw how you reached there immediately. It shows your preparedness & your training skills. The way our NDRF personnel have worked for 10 days is worth praising."

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi interacts with Indian rescue professionals of NDRF & other organizations involved in 'Operation Dost' in Turkey



"Our dog squad members showed amazing strength. The country is proud of you. Our culture has taught us 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'. We consider the whole world as one family. When a member of the family is in trouble, it is India's duty to help it."

Meanwhile, India launched Operation Dost to extend assistance to Turkey and Syria after devastating quakes and aftershocks in the region. A total of three NDRF teams were sent to the quake-affected country on February 7 following Prime Minister Modi's directive to offer all possible assistance to that country.

India also sent emergency medicines and equipment including portable ECG machines, patient monitors, and other essential medical items to Syria.

The NDRF teams rendered assistance in rescue operations at Gaziantep while the medical team set up the field hospital in Iskenderun.

"Final NDRF team under #OperationDost returns home from Türkiye. 3 Teams of 151 @NDRFHQ personnel & dog squads extended assistance to earthquake affected Türkiye," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Twitter.

"Teams executed search, rescue & relief operations including life detection in 35 work sites of Nurdağı & Antakya," he said.