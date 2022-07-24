'I Salute India's Vibrant Democracy': Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind In Farewell Address To Nation

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday addressed the nation on the last day of his office, expressing his heartfelt gratitude to Indian citizens and the power of the vibrant democratic system of our country.

“Five years ago, you put faith in me and elected me as the president. I express my gratitude to all the Indians and their public representatives. I salute the power of the vibrant democratic system of our country,” he said in a televised address to the nation.

The outgoing President also cherished the most memorable day of his life and said, "Visiting my native village during the tenure of the President and touching the feet of the elderly teachers in my Kanpur school to seek their blessings will always be among the most memorable moments of my life."

"I will especially cherish the occasions when I had an opportunity to meet our brave jawans of the armed forces, para-military forces and the police. Their patriotic zeal is as amazing, as it is inspiring," he said.

During his address, the president recalled the freedom struggle and paid tribute to the freedom fighters. “During the 19th century, there were countless struggles for freedom. Several heroes who instilled the patriotic spirit in the Indians had been forgotten. Now, they are being remembered with the utmost respect,” he said.

He then shed light on 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' and said, "The nation has been celebrating ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’. Next month, we'll celebrate the 75th anniversary of Independence. We will enter the ‘Amrit Kaal’, the 25-year period leading to the centenary of Independence."

He also recalled past presidents including Dr Rajendra Prasad, Dr Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan and Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on this occasion. “During my five-year-long tenure, I have fulfilled my duties to the best of my abilities. I have been quite aware of being the successor of greats like Dr Rajendra Prasad, Dr. S Radhakrishnan and Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.”

He signed off by reminding India and the world that there is a serious need to protect our environment. "We need to protect our environment, land, air and water for the sake of our children."