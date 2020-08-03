The Vice President took to Twitter on Monday and shared a picture from yesteryear in which late Sushma Swaraj can be seen tying Rakhi on his wrist, after having donned the lateral part of her Saree on her head.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Rakshabandhan, the day which celebrates the love of a brother-sister sibling pair, is being celebrated all over India and beyond on Monday. Like every year, the sisters are tying the knot of affection on the wrists of their brothers and the brothers' in-turn are promising the safety and security to their sisters. However, for Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu, unfortunately, this year is not the same. His sister Sushma Swaraj can no more tie Rakhi on his wrist and pray for his long life and protection from the evil forces.

The Vice President took to Twitter on Monday and shared a picture from yesteryear in which late Sushma Swaraj can be seen tying Rakhi on his wrist, after having donned the lateral part of her Saree on her head. “Sister Sushma Ji, today on Rakshabandhan I missed you big time,” he wrote while sharing the picture.

बहन सुषमा जी, आज रक्षाबंधन पर आपकी बड़ी याद आयी... pic.twitter.com/QnTdsY9pX3 — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) August 3, 2020

“No one can ever replace her,” reacts a user.

“No one can ever replace her. We miss her everyday Sushma Swaraj Ji. FOREVER in our hearts,” said another Twitter user, after tagging Sushma Swaraj’s daughter and husband Bansuri Swaraj and Swaraj Kaushal, respectively.

“Sir, Irrespective of the region everyone respect Sushma Swaraj madam..every corner of the country is missing her,” reacted another user.

Sir, Irrespective of the region everyone respect @SushmaSwaraj madam..every corner of the country is missing her😌😌😌 — Surender Rathod (@bsurenderrathod) August 3, 2020

“Always remembered. India will always be thankful for all her work and contributions.....” a user said.

Always remembered

😔😔

India will always be thankful for all her work and contributions.... https://t.co/bAAwWJkfW2 — Neerav Nishaant (@Nngh_85) August 3, 2020

Sushma Swaraj, 67, passed away in August last year after suffering a cardiac arrest. Swaraj’s political career spanned over five decades. Swaraj served as Delhi’s Chief Minister for 51 days in 1998 and was the youngest Cabinet Minister in Haryana at the age of 1977. She was the first woman spokesperson of a national political party, who went on to become the first woman External Affairs Minister for a full term (2014-2019).

