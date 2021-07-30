Goa CM Pramod Sawant said that he would ensure that the culprits get the most stringent punishment. He also assured that his government's top priority is to ensure the safety of the citizens.

Panaji | Jagran News Desk: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who has been criticised for blaming parents for the rape of two minor girls at a South Goa beach on the night of July 24, said his comments were taken out of context. Sawant said he has a 14-year-old daughter and that he was "deeply pained and disturbed" by the incident.

"My statement about the unfortunate incident was taken out of context. Both as head of a responsible Govt & as a father of a 14-yr-old daughter, I was deeply pained & disturbed. Pain of this incident is inexplicable," the CM said.

"At no point, I've tried to deny the right to the security provided by our law. Goa Police has been truly professional force especially when it comes to the security of women & children. They have already acted swiftly and arrested the accused," he added.

Sawant further said that he would ensure that the culprits get the most stringent punishment. He also assured that his government's top priority is to ensure the safety of the citizens.

"Let me assure you that I shall ensure that the culprits get the most stringent punishment under the law. The safety of our citizens is always my Govt’s top priority," he said.

Speaking in the state Assembly on Wednesday, the Chief Minister had asked parents to be more "responsible" and to "introspect" for allowing their children to hang out on the state's beaches after dark.

"Ten children went for a party on the beach. Out of the 10, six returned home. The remaining four, including two boys and two girls, stayed on the beach the whole night. When a 14-year old girl spends the night on the beach, the parents too have to introspect, they too should be taking care," Sawant said.

"It is also our responsibility. Just because children don't listen, we cannot put the responsibility on the government and police," he added.

Sawant's comments triggered massive outrage with the opposition demanding the Chief Minister's apology. The Goa Congress also raised questions over the security of women in the state.

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta