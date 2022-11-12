'I Get 2-3 Kilos Gaali Daily Because...': PM Modi's 'Kamal Khilega' Jibe Over KCR's Criticism

PRIME Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, addressing BJP workers in Telangana, said he gets two-three kilos of "gaali" (abuse) every day, but he converts it into "nutrition."

Appealing to the party workers, the PM said, "I have a personal request for the karyakartas of Telangana. Some people, due to fear, desperation, and superstition, will abuse Modi. I request you not to go astray with these tactics."

कुछ लोग निराशा और हताशा के कारण, सुबह-शाम मोदी को गालियां देते रहते हैं।



लेकिन इससे परेशान होने की जरूरत नहीं है। उन गालियों को चाय पर हंसी-मजाक कीजिए।



दूसरे दिन कमल खिलने वाला है, इस खुशी में आगे बढ़िए।



क्योंकि उनके पास गालियां देने के सिवाय कुछ बचा ही नहीं है।



- पीएम मोदी pic.twitter.com/bX45UZokLp — BJP (@BJP4India) November 12, 2022

PM Modi also said, "Abuse Modi, abuse the BJP," but if you abuse the people of Telangana, then you will pay a heavy price.

He also accused the state government of intentionally hindering the development schemes of the Centre in the state.

Taking a dig at the KCR's "superstitious beliefs", claiming all key decisions, including where to live, office location, and who to pick as minister, among others are taken based on superstition. PM claimed it as the biggest hindrance to social justice.

"Telangana government is encouraging superstition. If we have to develop Telangana, we need to keep away from superstition."

He also slashed the ruling TRS by mentioning that the "ones who prospered in the name of Telangana have pushed the state back."

"Telangana's government and leaders always do injustice to the state's capability and the talent of its people," he said, adding that the political party that the people of Telangana trusted the most is the party that betrayed them.

"Right before dawn, Lotus can be seen blooming in Telangana," he stated, as quoted by news agency ANI.

PM Modi also stated that the people of the state and country have been keeping a close eye on those attempting to form a corrupt coalition.

"When payment is done online, the chances of corruption get diminished. It creates a direct link between the government and the people. BJP is ready to provide the same system to the people of Telangana," PM Modi added.