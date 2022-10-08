'I Don't Withdraw From A Challenge, Never Will': Shashi Tharoor On His Congress Presidential Candidature

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Saturday rejected talk of his withdrawing from the presidential election of Congress. Tharoor, who is considered to be a frontrunner in the party's presidential polls, asserted that he never backs down from a challenge and that "it is a fight to finish".

Surprised to get calls saying that “sources in Delhi” claim that I have withdrawn! I am on this race till the finish. #ThinkTomorrowThinkTharoor pic.twitter.com/zF3HZ8LtH5 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 8, 2022

The Lok Sabha MP, who has been campaigning aggressively in the polls, said that it was a "friendly contest" within the party that was taking place and he was here to stay the course.

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor are contesting for the polls, scheduled to be October 17.

"There are rumours going around, attributed to sources in Delhi, that I am withdrawing (from the polls) today. Let me assure you, I don't withdraw from a challenge, never have all my life, never will. This is a struggle, it is a friendly contest within the party, but it is a fight to the finish, and I am here to stay the course. Please come and vote on October 17. 'Think tomorrow, think Tharoor," said Tharoor in a video message on Twitter.

According to a notification issued by the party, the process for filing nominations for the polls was from September 24 to 30. The video message from Tharoor came on the last day for the withdrawal of nominations, which was scheduled to be on October 8.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is on the Bharat Jodo Yatra, said on Saturday that whoever is elected as the party's president will be independent in taking decisions and running the congress. The former Congress president said, "Both the nominess contesting for the Congress presidential election have a position as well as their individual perspectives. To call anyone a'remote control' is an insult to both of them. "