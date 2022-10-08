'I Don't Withdraw From A Challenge, Never Will': Shashi Tharoor On His Congress Presidential Candidature

The Lok Sabha MP, who has been campaigning aggressively in the polls, said that it was a "friendly contest" within the party that was taking place and he was here to stay the course.

By Shivam Shandilya
Sat, 08 Oct 2022 06:03 PM IST
Minute Read
'I Don't Withdraw From A Challenge, Never Will': Shashi Tharoor On His Congress Presidential Candidature
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Saturday rejected talk of his withdrawing from the presidential election of Congress. Tharoor, who is considered to be a frontrunner in the party's presidential polls, asserted that he never backs down from a challenge and that "it is a fight to finish".

The Lok Sabha MP, who has been campaigning aggressively in the polls, said that it was a "friendly contest" within the party that was taking place and he was here to stay the course.

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor are contesting for the polls, scheduled to be October 17.

"There are rumours going around, attributed to sources in Delhi, that I am withdrawing (from the polls) today. Let me assure you, I don't withdraw from a challenge, never have all my life, never will. This is a struggle, it is a friendly contest within the party, but it is a fight to the finish, and I am here to stay the course. Please come and vote on October 17. 'Think tomorrow, think Tharoor," said Tharoor in a video message on Twitter. 

Also Read
Varanasi Vande Bharat Express Suffers Technical Failure, Passengers Shifed..
Varanasi Vande Bharat Express Suffers Technical Failure, Passengers Shifed..

According to a notification issued by the party, the process for filing nominations for the polls was from September 24 to 30. The video message from Tharoor came on the last day for the withdrawal of nominations, which was scheduled to be on October 8.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is on the Bharat Jodo Yatra, said on Saturday that whoever is elected as the party's president will be independent in taking decisions and running the congress. The former Congress president said, "Both the nominess contesting for the Congress presidential election have a position as well as their individual perspectives. To call anyone a'remote control' is an insult to both of them. "

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.