New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday clarified that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre will not reintroduce farm laws in an amended form.

"I did not say this," Tomar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. "I had said that the government had made good (farm) laws. We took them back due to some reasons. The government will continue to work for the welfare of the farmers."

Tomar's clarification comes a day after he hinted at the return of the three farm laws. On Friday, during an event in Nagpur, the Union Minister had said that the government has moved a "step back" and "will move forward again".

"We brought the farm laws. Some people did not like them but it was a big reform after 70 years after Independence which was moving ahead under the leadership of Narendra Modiji," he had said. "But the government is not disappointed. We moved a step back and we will move forward again because farmers are India's backbone and if the backbone is strengthened, the country will become stronger."

Following Tomar's remarks at Nagpur, the Congress had alleged that the Centre is planning to bring back the three farm laws (that have now been repealed) with amendments after the assembly elections in five states - Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala had said that PM Modi had apologised and repealed the three "black" laws in the Parliament fearing defeat in the election of the five states.

"Tomar's statement has once again exposed the Centre's conspiracy to bring back the three anti-farmer laws," Surjewala said, "it is clear that after the assembly elections in five states, the central government is planning to bring back the three black laws in a new form and this they are doing under the pressure of capitalists."

The three farm laws were repealed after the requisite bills were passed during the winter session of Parliament which began on November 23.

With inputs from ANI

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma