'I Couldn't Take My Mother's Blessing But...': PM Modi On His 72nd Birthday At MP Event

PRIME Minister Narendra Modi on his 72nd Birthday, addressed female members of Self Help Groups (SHGs) in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur and that he generally celebrates this day with his mother and touches her feet.

"On this day, it is generally my endeavor that I go to my mother, touch her feet and seek blessings," PM Modi mentioned.

He also added that he could not go to her today but lakhs of mothers who are working hard in tribal areas and villages are blessed him today.

"Today I could not go to her, but lakhs of mothers working hard in tribal areas and villages are blessing me here today," he added.

Speaking at the event PM Modi also talked about women empowerment and stated that the flag of women's power is flying everywhere.

"A huge difference between the India of the last century and the new India of this century has come as a representation of our Nari Shakti. In today's new India, from Panchayat Bhawan to Rashtrapati Bhavan, the flag of women power is flying," PM said.

He also talked about the eight Cheetahs that have arrived in India today and urged all countrymen to give them a standing ovation. "Eight Cheetahs that have arrived in India from Namibia today almost after 75 years, are our guests. I urge all of you, all countrymen to give them a standing ovation and warmly welcome them."

#WATCH | Eight #Cheetahs that have arrived in India from Namibia today almost after 75 years, are our guests. I urge all of you, all countrymen to give them a standing ovation & warmly welcome them: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a program of Self Help Groups in Sheopur, MP pic.twitter.com/mY4Ut4Zdlp — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2022

Speaking about the women associated with SHGs across the country he said, "In the last 8 years, we have helped in every way to empower Self Help Groups. Today more than 8 crore women across the country are associated with this campaign. We aim to have at least one sister from every rural household associated with this campaign."

In the last 8 years, we have helped in every way to empower Self Help Groups. Today more than 8 crore women across the country are associated with this campaign. We aim to have at least one sister from every rural household associated with this campaign: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/4cyPFg83RC — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2022

Meanwhile, Prime Minister along with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also inspected an exhibition by SHGs.

Earlier, on Saturday PM Modi released eight cheetahs, which had become extinct in India, into special enclosures in Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district. On this occasion, Prime Minister Modi said, "Cheetahs had become extinct from the country in 1952, but for decades, no meaningful effort was made to rehabilitate them. Today, as we celebrate 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', the country has started rehabilitating cheetahs with a new energy."

He also added that bringing Cheetahs back to India will help in the restoration of open forest and grassland ecosystems and also lead to enhanced livelihood opportunities for the local community.

"Project Cheetah is our endeavour towards environment and wildlife conservation," he added.

(With agency inputs)