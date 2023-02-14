WEST Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Monday, prevented the Leader of Opposition and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subhendhu Adhikari from being suspended from the state assembly. Politics had intensified in the assembly following the Speaker’s decision to expunge certain remarks of Adhikari who staged a walk out. He used harsh words against the Speaker while walking out.

Before beginning her address to the assembly, Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress Supremo even apologised for Adhikari’s remarks and asked Speaker Biman Banerjee to forgive him. Adhikari was criticising the Governor’s inaugural speech for ignoring several corruption cases, including the State Service Commission scam that has led to several leaders of the state’s ruling party getting arrested.

Biman Banerjee had requested Adhikari to desist from mentioning issues that are not part of the House’s business. He then ordered Adhikari’s remarks to be expunged from the record. The move infuriated Adhikari who raised slogans against the speaker as he walked out.

BJP MLAs and Adhikari tore papers and staged a walk out from the assembly even after the Speaker cautioned him that this could lead to a privelge motion.

"I reserve my right to introduce a privilege motion against Suvendu Adhikari for casting aspersions on the Speaker's chair. He has misbehaved with me," Biman Banerjee said in the assembly, as quoted by news agency PTI.

Even as CM Banerjee apologised on Adhikari’s behalf, she did not leave any chance to slam him.

"Is this how the Leader of the Opposition behaves in the House? We condemn such conduct in the House. Sir, I apologise on his behalf, as they are not aware of what they are doing," she said.

The privilege motion was moved against Adhikari by senior TMC MLA Tapas Roy. He demanded that Adhikari be suspended from the House till February 20.

"As Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already apologised on his behalf, I think you should withdraw this motion," the Speaker told Roy. The TMC MLA did withdraw the privilege motion.

"Why can't we mention the graft cases in the assembly? The Speaker was acting as per instructions of the CM," Adhikari claimed later speaking to reporters outside the assembly.

