Madan Sharma, the retired Navy officer, who was attacked allegedly by members of the ruling Shiv Sena in Mumbai, has announced his allegiance with BJP RSS

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Madan Sharma, the retired Navy officer, who was attacked allegedly by members of the ruling Shiv Sena in Mumbai, has announced his allegiance with the BJP-RSS faction. Sharma was assaulted after he forwarded a cartoon on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on WhatsApp on Friday. Talking to reporters on Tuesday, Sharma said, "When I was beaten up, they had levelled allegations that I'm with BJP-RSS. So now I announce, that I am with BJP-RSS today onward."

From now on, I am with BJP-RSS. When I was beaten up, they had levelled allegations that I'm with BJP-RSS. So now I announce, that I am with BJP-RSS today onward: Madan Sharma, retired Navy officer who was beaten up allegedly by Shiv Sena workers in Mumbai, after meeting Governor pic.twitter.com/Z5SJ13X4NF — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2020

The Navy veteran said he has joined the saffron party to stop hooliganism in Maharshtra. “I have now joined BJP and RSS. We will not let any gundagardi happen in Maharashtra,” said the Navy veteran.

The Navy officer also met state governor BS Koshyari and urged him to impose President’s Rule in state

“I have asked the governor for President’s Rule. He has assured that he will speak to the Centre.”

Six suspected Shiv Sena workers were granted bail on Saturday in the assault case. The six persons were arrested after local BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar posted a video of the Friday's assault on the retired officer, Madan Sharma (62), on Twitter.

