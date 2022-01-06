New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With the emergence of the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, which is said to be three times more infectious, the health authorities across the country are stressing on continuing with COVID appropriate behaviour including wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing. Meanwhile, the country has been witnessing a massive spurt in new coronavirus with over 90,000 fresh infections being reported in a day.

Expressing displeasure over his brother for roaming in public despite a COVID patient in his family, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday lashed out at her brother, Babun, and said that she is offended with his behaviour and has asked him to stop roaming around in public.

"We seem to have forgotten that if you have someone down with Covid at home, you cannot keep moving around. Someone in my house has done it and I am very offended. My younger brother's wife has Covid but my brother Babun is roaming around. I don't like it. Remember, I am a very outspoken person. I have told him not to go anywhere from tomorrow," Mamata Banerjee said during a virtual press briefing.

Banerjee further urged people to abide by the COVID-19 protocol and restrictions imposed by the state government to check the surge in the contagion and cautioned that the administration will opt for stricter norms if the rise in the pandemic is not controlled.

Mamata Banerjee said she will not come to the secretariat on Friday as both her drivers have tested positive. The chief minister said she will, however, attend the inauguration of the second campus of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through video conferencing from her office in Kalighat in the city.

The chief minister informed that all the important officers of her government, including city police commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal, deputy commissioner of police (South) Akash Magharia are suffering from coronavirus. Her brother's wife too has tested positive for the disease.

"The next 15 days will be very crucial. Take proper care of yourself as well as that of your near and dear ones. Try to use gloves, cover your head using a cap and maintain hygiene after returning home. Only then can we save ourselves," she said.

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally on Wednesday climbed to 16,78,323 with 14,022 fresh cases, 4,949 more than the previous day. The positivity rate rose to 23.17 per cent from Tuesday's 18.96 per cent. The metropolis accounted for 6,170 new infections, followed by North 24 Parganas at 2,540 and Howrah at 1,280.

With 17 fresh fatalities, the death toll mounted to 19,827, a bulletin issued by the health department said. The city and neighbouring North 24 Parganas district accounted for five new deaths each, it said. West Bengal now has 33,042 active cases, while 6,438 patients were discharged since Tuesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 16,25,454, it said.



