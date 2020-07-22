The CM also explained that why Maharashtra cannot hold them at this stage of the coronavirus crisis. “No one should be under the impression that students cannot be exposed to the coronavirus,” he said in the interview adding that even he wants the exams to be conducted.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in a teaser of an interview recorded for Shiv Sena's mouthpiece "Saamna" has said that he is not United States of America’s President Donald Trump, who can watch his people suffering. The statement that was recorded in a promotional video of an interview will be released on the weekend in two parts.



“I am not [Donald] Trump; I cannot see my people suffer before my eyes,” said Thackeray. His statement was recorded in response to the question over the availability of ‘Vada Pav’ on the streets of Mumbai asked by party MP and executive editor of Saamana, Sanjay Raut. The interview which was conducted by Sanjay Raut, also shows CM Uddhav Thackeray explaining that while relaxations have been granted, a lockdown is still in place. In the teaser, he said, “The lockdown is still in place. We are giving relaxations and opening up one by one," to party spokesperson Sanjay Raut.



His comments drew attention to the US President Donald Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in his country. Donald Trump has faced heavy backlash over the enormous spike of infected cases and deaths in the United States.



The CM also explained that why Maharashtra cannot hold them at this stage of the coronavirus crisis. “No one should be under the impression that students cannot be exposed to the coronavirus,” he said in the interview adding that even he wants the exams to be conducted.



His son, Aditya Thackeray has earlier challenged the decision in the Supreme Court to hold final year college exams. Taking to Twitter, Aditya wrote, “Today Yuva Sena has filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court with a humble prayer to save lives of lakhs of students, teachers, non-teaching staff and their families by asking the UGC to not be stubborn about enforcing examinations when India has crossed the 10 lakh cases mark."



Thackeray also said that the ongoing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak appears to be “unending” and the past six months have brought a lot of changes. Ahead of CM’s birthday on July 27, the interview is scheduled to be published in the Marathi daily on July 25 and July 26.

Posted By: Simran Babbar