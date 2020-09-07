A phone call from an unknown caller sent Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence "Matoshree" into a tizzy and prompted authorities to increase security at the CM's house.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A phone call from an unknown caller sent Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence "Matoshree" into a tizzy and prompted authorities to increase security at the CM's house. The call that spooked the house of Maharashtra CM was made around 10:30 pm on Saturday and the caller had claimed to be an associate of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

However, Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab has termed the phone call a hoax and said that the caller made not threats to the Maharashtra chief minister.

"Yesterday one call was received at Matoshree. The caller said, 'I am connected to the Dawood gang and want to talk to the CM. But it wasn't any threat call. The police will investigate whether it is hoax or what," news agency PTI quoted Parab as saying on Sunday evening.

According to the news agency, the caller told the telephone operator that Dawood Ibrahim wanted to speak to the chief minister. However, the operator didn't transfer the phone call to Thackeray.

"However, the telephone operator did not transfer the call to the Chief Minister," PTI quoted an unnammed official working at the CM's residence. "The caller did not reveal his identity, but only said that he was calling from Dubai on behalf of Dawood Ibrahim," he added.

The CM's residence alerted the Mumbai Police about the phone call, following which additional security was deployed at 'Matoshree'. The caller has not been identified so far, but the police are trying to get the details of the "hoax" caller.

Dawood, the main accused of the 1993 serial blast in Mumbai, is currently living in Pakistan's Karachi. The 59-year-old gangster is most wanted in India and runs an empire of illegal activities from Pakistan. The gangster is also accused of terror financing, money laundering, extortion and murder among several other crimes.

