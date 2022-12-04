'I Am Brahmin': Manoj Muntashir Shares Video Amid JNU Anti-Brahmin Posters

TWO days after several walls of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus were defaced with anti-Brahmin slogans, writer and lyricist Manoj Muntashir posted a video saying that his aim was to say the truth about Brahmins.

Sharing the video he wrote, "This is the trailer of Brahmin's pride saga, full picture tomorrow!"

Watch the video here:

This came after the pictures of the walls of the JNU campus were defaced with anti-Brahmin and anti-Baniya slogans made rounds on social media platforms.

Some of the slogans written on the walls of the JNU’s School of International Studies read "Brahmins Leave The Campus", "Brahmins-Baniyas, we are coming for you! We will avenge."

The incident soon turned into a controversy and the Vice-Chancellor of JNU took serious note of the matter.

"The administration condemns these exclusivist tendencies on campus. Such incidents will not be tolerated as JNU belongs to all," read the notice from the Registrar JNU.

Meanwhile, the Dean of the School of International Studies and Grievances Committee has been asked to inquire and submit a report to the VC at the earliest.

"JNU stands for inclusion and equality. The VC reiterates zero tolerance for any violence on campus," as per the notice issued by the Registrar.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union on Friday also condenmed the incident and urged the administration to take strict action against the miscreants.

Some walls of SIS had been defaced with "anti-brahmin" slogans.

JNUSU said in a statement that it condemns any such acts that purposefully attack any community to encourage any form of disharmony or disturbance of the peaceful environment of the campus.

However, it added that political art and wall postering are an "integral part of the political culture" of the university.

"We have never witnessed the same to have been employed for hateful purposes under the garb of anonymity. The JNU Administration must take cognisance of such slogans and take the requisite strict action according to the statutes of the university," it said.

(With inputs from ANI)