'I Am An Elected CM, Who Is LG?': Arvind Kejriwal Amid Tussle Over Delhi Teachers' Training Trip

DELHI Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday lashed out at the Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena amid the ongoing tussle between the two over the issue of Delhi government teachers' Finland trip for training. Kejriwal, in a fiery speech in the state Legislative Assembly, alleged that the LG suffers from a 'feudal mindset' and does not want a good education for poor children.

Kejriwal said that the LG (VK Saxena) is not his headmaster and he has been elected as the Chief Minister by the people of the city. "Not even my teachers checked my homework as the LG scrutinises my files. The LG is not my headmaster. People have elected me as chief minister," he said.

Making another big claim, Kejriwal said that LG has told him that BJP won 104 seats in the recently concluded Delhi MCD Polls with his help and the saffron brigade will win all 7 Lok Sabha seats in the next year's general elections.

"Who is LG, where has he come from? He is sitting on our heads. Will he decide where we should send our children to study? Our country is lagging because of such people with a feudal mindset," he claimed. "Nothing is permanent in life. We may be in power at the Centre tomorrow, with our LG. Our government will not harass people," Kejriwal said further.