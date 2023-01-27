'I Am A Witness,' Says Omar Abdullah On Rahul Gandhi's Alleged Security Breach In Kashmir

SOON AFTER the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra was halted in Kashmir's Banihal in Ramban district over lapses in Rahul Gandhi's security, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, who had joined him earlier today, said that he was a witness to the lapse. Omar Abdullah said that the outer ring of the security cordon maintained by Jammu and Kashmir police “simply vanished” as soon as the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra entered the Kashmir Valley.

"I'm witness to this. The outer ring of the cordon which was maintained by the Jammu and Kashmir police simply vanished within minutes of Rahul Gandhi starting to walk," Abdullah tweeted. "We had just crossed into Kashmir from Jammu and were looking forward to the 11-km walk but unfortunately it had to be cancelled," he added in the tweet.

Congress workers who were walking with Gandhi and Omar Abdullah alleged that the outer cordon of the security team just disappeared when Gandhi started walking towards Vessu in South Kashmir after reaching the Qazigund area. An eleven kilometres long walk was planned for today’s march by Gandhi, Congress leaders, and workers. However, the Gandhi scion had walked just 500 meters when the march had to be stopped.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi said he had to cancel his walk for the day because police arrangements by the Jammu and Kashmir administration "unfortunately completely collapsed".

"Police personnel who were supposed to manage the crowd were nowhere to be seen. It's the Jammu and Kashmir administration's responsibility to provide security... I hope security will now be ensured for remaining days of the yatra. I don't know why it happened but tomorrow and day after tomorrow it should not happen," Gandhi said.

Terming the incident a "big security lapse", his party colleague Jairam Ramesh said Gandhi's security team is holding discussions with the Jammu and Kashmir administration to ensure that everything goes off smoothly for the next few days. "Politics has its place but by playing with Rahul Gandhi's security in Jammu and Kashmir, the government has stooped to its lowest level," he said.

However, the Jammu and Kashmir police have denied any security lapse today and said that the organisers had not informed the police about a large crowd joining the march from Banihal.

"The Jammu and Kashmir police was not consulted before the Bharat Jodo Yatra was discontinued. We will provide foolproof security (to the yatra)," Additional Director General of Police Vijay Kumar, who is in charge of security in Kashmir Valley, said, as quoted by PTI.

"Only authorised persons as identified by organisers and frisked crowd were allowed inside towards the route of the yatra. Organisers and managers of the BJY did not intimate about large gathering from Banihal joining the yatra," Kumar said.

(With agency inputs)