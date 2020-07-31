Following his release, Lone in a tweeted that he is a "free man" now and said that a lot of things have changed while adding that his experience in jail was not new for him.

Srinagar | Jagran News Desk: The Centre on Friday released senior Jammu and Kashmir politician and People's Conference chief Sajad Gani Lone from house detention just days before the first anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir.

"Finally 5 days short of a year I have been officially informed that I am a free man. So much has changed. So have I. Jail was not a new experience. Earlier ones were harsh with usual doses of physical torture. But this was psychologically draining. Much to share hopefully soon," Lone tweeted, who was officially released on Friday after completing 360 days in detention.

Finally 5 days short of a year I have been officially informed that I am a free man. So much has changed. So have I. Jail was not a new experience. Earlier ones were harsh with usual doses of physical torture. But this was psychologically draining. Much to share hopefully soon. — Sajad Lone (@sajadlone) July 31, 2020

Sajad Lone, who was a minister in the PDP-BJP coalition government, is a senior Jammu and Kashmir politician who was detained after the central government abrogated Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Lone, who was a former MLA from Handwara, was first lodged at the MLA Hostel in Srinagar for six months. On February 5, 2020, he was shifted to his government accommodation at Church Lane in Srinagar.

After getting detained on August 5, 2019, Lone had tweeted, "Detained yet again, first detained in Delhi. Then in Sringar in 1990. Those detention centres were very harsh. Our workers r being sought by the police. My prayers with them. And hope they stay calm".

Several Jammu and Kashmir politicians -- including former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti -- were detained after the abrogation of Article 370.

The Centre, however, has released mainstream leaders, inlcuding Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah. Though several leaders including Mehbooba Mufti continue to be under home detention.

