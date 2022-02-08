New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Following the heavy backlash over its Pakistani distributor's "unauthorised" social media post on Kashmir, South Korean auto major Hyundai Motor Company on Tuesday issued another apology and said it "remains strongly committed to Indian customers".

Regretting the offense caused to people of India, the South Korean auto giant clarified its subsidiary, Hyundai Motor India, is not associated with the distributor in Pakistan. It also noted that the distributor was made "acutely aware" of the "inappropriateness of the action".

"We have since taken measures to ensure the distributor which misused the Hyundai brand identity has removed the social media posts and we have put in place processes to prevent a future recurrence," Hyundai's statement read. "We strongly reject the distributor's unauthorized non business related social media activity."

Hyundai Motor India, second-largest carmaker in the country after Maruti Suzuki India, faced severe backlash on social media on Sunday after one of the auto company's dealer in Pakistan posted a message supporting separatists in Kashmir. The tweet, posted by @hyundaiPakistanOfficial, supported Kashmir Solidarity Day, supporting what it called as "struggle for freedom".

Following this, hundreds of social media users in India, called for a boycott of Hyundai and demanded an apology from the auto firm. #BoycottHyundai also started trending on Twitter in India. Later, Hyundai Motors India had issued an apology and it is "committed to the Indian market for more than 25 years now and we stand firmly for our strong ethos of respecting nationalism."

However on Tuesday, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said in Rajya Sabha that the Centre has asked Hyundai Motors to be more forceful in its unequivocal apology after the issue was raised by Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi.

"This issue has been taken up both with the government there and the company concerned," Goyal said. "They (Hyundai) have already issued a clarification yesterday. We have also asked them to be more forceful in their unequivocal apology on this issue."

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma