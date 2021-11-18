New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Bodies of two persons, Mohammad Altaf Bhat and Mudasir Gul, killed in the Hyderapora encounter have been exhumed, will be handed over to their families, news agency ANI reported on Thursday. Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered an inquiry by Srinagar ADM into the encounter.

This comes after Lt. Governor, Manoj Sinha took to his official Twitter handle and said, "A magisterial inquiry by officer of ADM rank has been ordered in Hyderpora encounter. Govt will take suitable action as soon as report is submitted in a time-bound manner."

The case pertains to the encounter of four people, including a foreign militant, his local associate, Altaf Ahmad, owner of the building where the encounter took place and Dr Mudasir Gul, who was running a call centre in a rented floor of the building. All the four slain persons were buried in north Kashmir Handwara tehsil, including the two civilians whose bodies were not handed over to their families for burial.

Earlier, mainstream leaders, including three former Chief Ministers, Dr Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, and Sajad Lone of Peoples Conference, Yusuf Tarigami of the CPI-M demanded an impartial probe into the incident.

On Wednesday night, the family members of Mudassir Gul and Altaf Ahmad, who were on a sit-in protest, were evicted and detained by the police. The families insist that Altaf Ahmad and Mudassir Gul had no involvement in militancy and demanded that their bodies be returned to them.

Mudassir Gul and the house owner Altaf Ahmad were killed during the encounter, Inspector-General of Police Vijay Kumar on Tuesday said in a press conference. He said that the house owner (Altaf Ahmad) was killed in a crossfire while Mudassir Gul, living on rent in the building, had provided shelter to the foreign terrorist Haider and his associate.

