Hyderabad's Swiggy Delivery Boy Dies After He Jumped Off Building To Escape Customer's Pet Dog

THE SWIGGY delivery boy who jumped off from the third floor of a building after being chased by a dog in Hyderabad succumbed to his injuries on Saturday night.

The 23-year-old, identified as Mohammad Rizwan reached Lumbini Rock Castle apartment on road number 6 in Banjara Hills. As soon as he knocked on the door of the customer, a pet dog chased him. This scared the delivery guy and in order to save himself, he tried escaping and jumped off the third floor.

A CCTV footage of the incident has also been shared on social media platforms. The video shows the dog- a German Shepherd, chasing the youth as he tries to enter the flat. He then turns back and escapes.

Never make your Swiggy delivery guy climb all the way to your flat .



You can go and collect from ground floor.



A Delivery guy injured because of our laziness + ignorance

— Suren Daniel 👾 (@StraddleOption) January 15, 2023

The 23-year-old was then rushed to the Nizam's Insitute of Medical Science (NIMS) by the customer, and as per some media reports his condition also improved. However, he took his last breath and was declared dead on Saturday.

The Hyderabad police have also filed an FIR against the pet owner Shobhana under CrPC sections 289 for negligent conduct concerning animals and 336 for endangering the life or personal safety of others, following a complaint by Rizwan's family.

Reportedly, the owner was unable to stop the dog as it did not have any leash.

Meanwhile, the family of the deceased has alleged that the owner was not taking their calls and was not even willing to pay the bills of the hospital. The aggrieved family members also gathered at the Banjara Hills police station and demanded strict action against Shobhana, and compensation to the family of the Swiggy delivery agent.