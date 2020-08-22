In a shocking case, a 25-year-old woman from Hyderabad has alleged that she has been sexually assaulted by as many as 139 men over the last few years, police said on Thursday.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a shocking case, a 25-year-old woman from Hyderabad has alleged that she has been sexually assaulted by as many as 143 men over the last few years, police said on Thursday. Following the complaint from the woman, police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The 25-year-old woman has also accused some of her ex-husband's family members of sexually assaulting her. The woman reportedly divorced from his husband within a year of marriage in 2010.

A native of Nalgonda district residing in Hyderabad, the woman also said that apart from the 139 people, four others, whom she didn't remember also tortured and raped her. The accused also included some women as well.

In her complaint, the woman said that her husband, in-laws and other relatives started harassing and assaulting her just three months after her marriage in 2009. After taking divorce in 2010, she went to her mother's house and took admission in a local college.

She alleged that she was assaulted multiple times and filmed by some the accused who then threatened to upload the videos on the internet. The police have written a 42-page FIR, most of which carries the names of the accused.

"We will investigate the complaint and then decide the next course of action," said police sub-inspector D. Nagaraju was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

The woman also claimed that some of the accused are from a political and film background. They also included student leaders, media professionals, and people from other walks of life.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma