Telangana Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy on Tuesday had said that the accused, who had gone missing, would be "killed" by the state police in an encounter.

Hyderabad | Jagran News Desk: The Telangana man, who was accused of raping and murdering a six-year-old girl in Hyderabad, was on Thursday found dead on the railway tracks in Warangal, said the state police while sharing pictures of his body on Twitter. This comes two days after a state minister said that the accused will be "killed in an encounter".

"The accused of Child Sexual Molestation and murder Singareni Colony, found dead on the railway track, in the limits of Station Ghanpur Police Station. Declared after the verification of identification marks on deceased body," the Telangana Police said in a statement.

#AttentionPlease : The accused of "Child Sexual Molestation and murder @ Singareni Colony, found dead on the railway track, in the limits of #StationGhanpurPoliceStation.

Declared after the verification of identification marks on deceased body. pic.twitter.com/qCPLG9dCCE — DGP TELANGANA POLICE (@TelanganaDGP) September 16, 2021

On Tuesday, Telangana Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy had asserted that the accused would soon be caught and "will be killed in an encounter". "It (incident) is terrible. There should be an encounter against him (accused). He will definitely be caught. (We) will do encounter. There is no question of leaving him," he said, as reported by news agency PTI.

"We will console them. We will definitely give ex-gratia. We will help (the family) in all possible ways," Reddy said when asked why he has not consoled the family members of the victim.

The girl, six, was allegedly raped and murdered by her neighbour, who was identified as Pallakonda Raju, at Saidabad on September 9. The incident triggered protests in Saidabad with people demanding justice and quick arrest of the accused.

Later, the police released a picture of the accused and declared a reward of Rs 10 lakh for any information or clue on Raju. The Telangana Police had also formed around 15 teams and sent them to Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra to hunt down the accused.

"Despite serious efforts, the accused Pallakonda Raju (30) who is wanted in a case of rape and murder of a 6-year-old girl in the limits Saidabad Police Station (East Zone) of Hyderabad city is still at large," the Telangana Police had said in an official note.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma