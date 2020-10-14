Hyderabad Rains: Among the hundreds of photos and videos from Hyderabad, a dramatic video came to the fore in which a man can be seen washed away by the water flow.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: At least 13 people have lost their lives while several others were injured as incessant rains battered Telangana, from past three days. The state capital, Hyderabad, which one of the worst-hit districts, witnessed a severe water-logging condition with several residential areas and suburbs remained inundated on Wednesday. The vehicular movement was also affected within the city and also on the national highways to Vijayawada and Bengaluru.

Dramatic visuals from the city showed severe water-logging in residential areas leaving people helpless. Among the hundreds of photos and videos from Hyderabad, a dramatic video came to the fore in which a man can be seen washed away by the water flow.

Shot in in Barkas, near Falaknuma, the video showed a man being swept away by the strong currents of the rainwater as people standing nearby shouting for help. The man even tried to grab a pole but failed as the water flow is too fast pushing him further. The people standing there even threw a tyre tube to help him it also got swept away in the water.

Watch the Video here:

Most frightening video of a man being washed away in the force of the flood waters at #Barkas near #Falaknuma; not very sure if he could be rescued; unimaginable that regular roads can look like fast-flowing streams #HyderabadRains; video shared by Ruby channel #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/baCeqMYcUV — hyderabadmerijaan (@HMJ_MERIJAAN) October 14, 2020

(Jagran English does not independently verify the veracity of the video and time and place of the incident shown in the video)

Normal life was thrown out of gear at various places in Telangana on Tuesday as heavy rains lashed the state, leading to water-logging in different localities in Hyderabad and other parts of the state.

Visuals posted by news agency ANI showed severe water-logging at various parts of the city, including Vanasthalipuram, Dammaiguda and Musheerabad. Cars and can be seen drowned and some of them washed away in the water on roads of the Hyderabad.

#WATCH Hyderabad: Severe waterlogging in Ramanthapur area, after heavy rains. Similar situation in many other parts of the city.



Telangana govt has declared holidays for today & tomorrow for all private institutions/ offices /non-essential services with work-from-home advisory. pic.twitter.com/eZpHwd7dWs — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2020

#WATCH: A vehicle washes away in Dammaiguda area of Hyderabad following heavy rain in the city. #Telangana (13.11) pic.twitter.com/B6Jvyu665Z — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2020

#WATCH Telangana: Heavy rainfall in Hyderabad triggers waterlogging and flooding in different parts of the city. Visuals from Reddy Colony, Champapet. pic.twitter.com/bOAWmWMPge — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2020

The heavy rains under the impact of deep depression wreaked havoc in the Telangana capital as overflowing lakes and open nalas flooded roads and colonies. The highest rainfall in over a century paralysed the city and outskirts, plunging hundreds of colonies into darkness.

With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting more rains, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner Lokesh Kumar has appealed to people to stay indoors.

Posted By: Talib Khan