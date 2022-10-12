Hyderabad Police Busts Rs 900 Crore Fraud, Arrests 10 Including Chinese And Taiwanese Nationals

Hyderabad cyber crime police on Wednesday announced that they arrested 10 people including a Chinese national and a Taiwanese nation for their alleged involvement in a big investment fraud running into nearly ₹903 crores spread across the country.

Hyderabad's cyber crime cell busted the fraud during the investigation into a complaint by a citizen who alleged that he was cheated after he invested Rs 1.6 lakh in an investment app called LOXAM, states Police Commissioner C. V. Anand announced the details of the breakthrough at a news conference.

The commissioner said that money changers licensed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to deal in foreign exchange were involved in the scam. Though they were given a license to provide foreign exchange to those travelling abroad, they were found to be violating FEMA.

Chinese national Lec alias Li Zhongjun and Taiwanese national Chu Chun-yu have been arrested along with eight others for running a hawala scam from Delhi and Mumbai.

According to police officials Sahil Bajaj, Sunny alias Pankaj, Virender Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Navneet Kaushik, Mohammad Parvez, Syed Sultan, and Mirza Nadeem Baig are the others arrested in the case.

According to the police, Kaushik, a resident of Delhi, had last year obtained RBI licenses for two money exchanges - Ranjan Money Corp Pvt Ltd and KDS Forex Pvt Ltd.

The police investigations revealed that the transactions in the account of Ranjan Money are to the tune of Rs 441 crore in a period of seven months. Transactions of another Rs 462 crore were done by KDS Forex.

"It has come to light during the investigation that fraud has been committed through hawala to the extent of 903 crore rupees," Anand said. The Police Commissioner revealed that so far Rs 1.91 crore has been frozen in various bank accounts in this case.

