Hyderabad Hostel Assault: As Police Arrest 8, Here's What Indian Law Says About Ragging

COLLEGE days are believed to be the most beautiful days of anyone's life. You have friends, your party, you study together and life is fun. But it rather became a nightmare coming true for a first-year-law student, Himank Bansal, who was bullied, assulted, and forced to chant religious slogans by his college mates.

The incident took place at ICFAI Business School in Hyderabad, where several students physically and sexually assaulted Bansal for his alleged comments against Prophet Mohammed. As the incident came to light a First Information Report (FIR) was also registered against the accused students under the Telangana Prohibition of Ragging Act, attempt to murder, criminal intimidation and other relevant sections.

Although the case was brought to the notice of the law, ragging still remains a problem that has devasted the lives of many students. But before we move on, let's take a look at what the ragging laws of India say.

According to the Prohibition of Ragging Act, 2011, "From the date of commencement of the Act, ragging within or outside any educational institution in the State shall be prohibited and no person shall commit, abet, propagate or participate in ragging within or outside any educational institution."

It also includes that any person who "directly or indirectly commits or participates in or abets or propagates ragging within or, outside any educational institution shall, on conviction, be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years or with fine which may extend to ten thousand rupees or with both".

However, despite the law, ragging has become more like a norm in most of the colleges in the country. India, in the past, has witnessed some really brutal cases that were a part of the 'ragging culture'. In 2014, a pharmacy student from the Calcutta Institute of Pharmaceutical Technology was found dead near railway tracks in Kolkata. Four accused were arrested in the case after the father of the victim filed a complaint alleging that his son was ragged and forced to commit suicide.

Another shocking case is the one of Aman Kachroo, a first-year student at a medical college in Himachal Pradesh. On March 7, 2009, he was brutally attacked by his four seniors. Kachroo, in his complaint, alleged that the accused gathered around and asked to slap and hit each other. He had also said that one of the accused slapped him seven times. The next day, he went to the hospital complaining of a headache. According to his post-mortem report, he died of a brain hemorrhage.

Meanwhile, the four accused in the case were convicted and sentenced in 2010. They were freed before completing their four-year rigorous jail term on the account of their good conduct. However, they were barred from government jobs.

These are not the only cases, there are plenty of such incidents. While some are brought to notice, several students are still suffering in silence. It all sums down to one single question, is the law helping the victims get justice?