Hyderabad | Jagran News Desk: The gang-rape of a 17-year-old girl in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills has brought back the memories of the horrific 2012 Delhi gang-rape incident. Amid growing demand for justice, the Hyderabad Police has arrested all the six accused, including the son and a relative, of an All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA.

Of the six accused, five of them are minors, according to the Hyderabad Police. They have been booked under the Indian Penal Code's Sections 376 D (gang rape), 323 (causing hurt), Section 5 (G) (gang penetrative sexual assault on child), read with Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, as well as the IPC's 366 (kidnapping a woman) and 366 A (procuration of a minor girl) and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act.

According to the police, the sixth Child in Conflict with Law (CCL) was, however, not involved in rape, but had kissed the victim. He has been booked under IPC's Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 323, and Section 9 (G) read with 10 of the POCSO Act.

Here's a look at the detailed sequence of events:

May 28:

- Around 1 pm, the victim entered the pub with one of her friends. After 1.50 pm, the girl's friend left the pub due to some work.

- Around 3.15 pm, the main accused Saduddin Malik, and one CCL approached the girl and misbehaved with her.

- After 5 pm, the victim left the venue, but the accused followed her out of the pub. They later talked to her and trapped her.

- Around 5.45 pm, four CCLs and the girl boarded a Mercedes to go to a bakery. Malik and four other CCLs boarded Innova. While on the way to the bakery, the CCLs in the Mercedes forcibly kissed her, took videos, and circulated them.

- At 5.51 pm, the two cars reached the bakery. The victim alighted from the Mercedes and boarded the Innova.

- At 6.15 pm, the Innova left with Malik, the five others, and the victim. However, minutes later, one CCL came back to the bakery as he had some urgent work. Malik and four other CCLs took the Innova to Road number 44 behind Pedamma temple, parked it there, and then, they raped the girl by rotation. The Innova later came to the pub and dropped the victim.

- At 7.53 pm, the victim's father reached there to pick up the victim.

May 31:

The victim told her parents about the incident after which her father lodged a complaint with the police.

June 1:

The police recorded her statement the next day.

June 2:

The police identified the accused via CCTV footage.

June 3:

The major accused - Saduddin Malik - was arrested and sent to judicial remand.

June 4:

Two CCLs are arrested.

June 5:

Third CCL is arrested.

June 6:

Two more CCLs are arrested.

June 7:

Two more CCLs are apprehended.

(With inputs from IANS)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma